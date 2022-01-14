55I LLC Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

55I LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,024,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.56 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

