55I LLC Sells 7,951 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

55I LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $102.46 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

