55I LLC Takes $241,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 736,454 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after purchasing an additional 473,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.