55I LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

55I LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

VFQY stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18.

