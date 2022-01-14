$67.29 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce $67.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $67.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $226.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

