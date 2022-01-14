800 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,510,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.33. 11,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

