8PAY Price Hits $0.0494 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $81,474.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.01 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,786.62 or 0.99527033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069532 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

