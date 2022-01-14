A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 962,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $58,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AOS traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. 45,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,036. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

