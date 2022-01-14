Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $7.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

