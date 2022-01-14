ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 635.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.