Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

