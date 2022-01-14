Acadia Realty Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 449,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

