Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.73.

ACCD stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

