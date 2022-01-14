Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNM. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

