Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 180,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,490. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

