Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. reduced their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.58. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

