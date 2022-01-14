Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AHEXY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. 20,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

