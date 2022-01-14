adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €329.27 ($374.17).

FRA:ADS opened at €256.20 ($291.14) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €265.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €285.66. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

