Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the December 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.