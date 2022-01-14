ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

ADT opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

