Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ATGE stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

