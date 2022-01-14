Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMD. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $134.72. 1,179,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,377,100. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.