Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,519 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $81.37 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

