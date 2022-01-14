Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.74% of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000.

Get Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.