Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,190 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,135,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

