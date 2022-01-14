Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 84,195 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $18,375,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $5,375,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $38.41 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

