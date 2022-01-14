Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 361,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 65.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

