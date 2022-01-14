Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Waters by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $337.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

