Advisory Services Network LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.91.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $143.00 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $111.18 and a 12 month high of $144.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

