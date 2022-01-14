Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 46.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 33.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

