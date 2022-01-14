Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 59 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.08.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $260.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

