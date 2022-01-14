Aerojet Rocketdyne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,024 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 324% compared to the average volume of 950 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,210,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.99. 14,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.