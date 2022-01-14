Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,601. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

