Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.71.
Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,601. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
