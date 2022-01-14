Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.13.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after acquiring an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

