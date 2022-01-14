AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 10,887 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 1.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,783. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

