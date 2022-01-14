AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,371 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $182,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 108,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $74.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

