Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.60. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

