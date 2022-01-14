Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aisin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $41.19 on Friday. Aisin has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

