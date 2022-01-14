Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -0.18. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.14.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.