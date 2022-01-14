Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.