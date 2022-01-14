Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a growth of 541.2% from the December 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Danske cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$31.75 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

