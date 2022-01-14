Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0059

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Akroma has a market cap of $113,679.87 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 60.5% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07621229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

