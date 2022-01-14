Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

