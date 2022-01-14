Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Alcoa stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

