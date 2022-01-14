Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to report $91.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.34 million and the lowest is $91.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $272.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.48 million, with estimates ranging from $349.95 million to $353.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. Bank of America began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allbirds stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIRD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 1,026,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,712. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

