Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

ATI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

ATI stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 72,489 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

