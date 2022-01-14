ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALE. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

