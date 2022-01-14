ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Shares Gap Down to $67.39

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.39, but opened at $66.04. ALLETE shares last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 910 shares traded.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.