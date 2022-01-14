Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.34

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 2742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

