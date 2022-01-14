Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of T opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 223.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

